Intra-Day Fundamentals - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and 185 pips price movement for 4 majors

past data is 175K

forecast data is 199K

actual data is 169K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government. Job creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity.

"Private-sector employment increased by 169,000 from March to April, on a seasonally adjusted basis."

EURUSD M5: 66 pips price movement by USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

GBPUSD M5: 49 pips price movement by USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

USDCHF M5: 38 pips price movement by USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

USDJPY M5: 32 pips price movement by USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

M5

