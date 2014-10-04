TECHNICAL ANALYSIS for US DOLLAR, S&P 500, GOLD and CRUDE OIL

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices pulled back as expected after putting in a Shooting Star candlestick. A daily close below the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 11005 exposes the 23.6% level at 10956. Alternatively, a reversal above the 11048-60 area marked rising trend line support-turned-resistance and the 38.2% Fib expansion clears the way for a test of the 50% threshold at 11108.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are testing support at 1941.80, the 76.4% Fibonacci expansion, with a break below that exposing a falling channel floor at 1934.90 and the 100% level at 1928.20. Alternatively, a reversal above the 61.8% Fib at 1950.20 aims for the 50% expansion at 1957.10.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are treading water below resistance at 1221.70, the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement. A break above that on a daily closing basis exposes the 23.6% level at 1232.34. Alternatively, a reversal below the 23.6% Fib expansion at 1203.76 aims for the 38.2% threshold at 1186.80.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices edged past support at 95.11, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion, to challenge falling channel floor support at 93.91. A break below that exposes the 38.2% level at 92.34. Alternatively, a turn back above the 95.11 eyes the 96.73-82 area, marked by the April 18 2013 low and the 14.6% Fib.