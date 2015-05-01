J.P. Morgan Chase has cut its forecasts for gold and silver

The bank also revised its forecast for 2015 four percent lower to $1,220 per ounce, citing lower inflation, reduced inflation expectations, higher US interest rates and a stronger US dollar. The bank also downgraded its silver price forecasts for 2015 – it now sees silver averaging $19.56 per ounce this year, down five percent on the previous forecast of $20.52. It also forecast silver to average $18.25 in 2015, down 12 percent on its previous prediction of $20.75.

Please note that short-term price forecasts are very unreliable in the market that is as managed and manipulated as the precious metals market. But this helps us with some idea of what we expect the gold price to do in the coming months and years.