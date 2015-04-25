Technical Price Action Analysis - EURUSD ranging bearish with triangle price pattern to be broken

D1 price is on primary bearish located below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA with ranging market condition:

The price is ranging between 1.0461 key support and 1.1395 key resistance levels

Triangle price pattern is crossed by the price from below to above on open D1 bar with the nearest 1.0825 support level

“EURUSD rolled over at slope resistance but several longer term technical observations are worthy of note; the rate found low at an important long term level (line off of 2008 and 2010 lows) and the ownership profile (as per COT) is at a record. The speculative crowd has never been more bearish…ever. Such conditions typically precede important reversals…although not necessarily right away. A break above the resistance lines (old support) would indicate that behavior has significantly changed and open up a run on 1.13.”