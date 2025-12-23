📡 Live Signal Performance Review: Equity Paragon EA on XAUUSD (H1)
Statistics

📡 Live Signal Performance Review: Equity Paragon EA on XAUUSD (H1)

23 December 2025, 06:37
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
0
48

📡 LIVE SIGNAL RESULTS | Equity Paragon EA (XAUUSD | H1)

The screenshot above shows real-time performance taken directly from the MQL5 Live Signal page.
The signal operates with 100% algo trading, and all statistics are fully transparent.

📈 Live Signal Statistics:

  • 🚀 Growth: +113%

  • 💰 Profit: +$182.82

  • 💼 Equity: $382.82

  • 📉 Max Drawdown: 22.4%

  • 🟢 Profit Trades: 100%

  • 🔴 Loss Trades: 0%

  • ⚙️ Trading Activity: 16.3%

  • 🧠 Algo Trading: 100%

📊 TRADE HISTORY | By-Order Results

Below are real BUY trades opened and closed by the EA, each executed in line with the trend and under strict risk control.

🗓 Trade Results by Date:

15 Dec 2025
• BUY XAUUSD — +$26.48
• BUY XAUUSD — +$8.28

17 Dec 2025
• BUY XAUUSD — +$15.28

22 Dec 2025
• BUY XAUUSD — +$72.72

23 Dec 2025
• BUY XAUUSD — +$61.60

📌 Trading System Highlights:

  • ❌ No Grid

  • ❌ No Martingale

  • ❌ No Averaging

  • ✅ Trend-following entries

  • ✅ Equity-based protection

  • ✅ Disciplined lot sizing & risk management

📸 Every order shown in the screenshot was fully closed and completed with profit.

🔗 Market Page:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158482

📡 LIVE SIGNAL (real-time tracking):
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348841


#xauusd, algo trading, gold trading, MQL5 Signal, Equity Paragon EA, Live Signal Results, Forex Analy