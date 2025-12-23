📡 Live Signal Performance Review: Equity Paragon EA on XAUUSD (H1)

📡 LIVE SIGNAL RESULTS | Equity Paragon EA (XAUUSD | H1)

The screenshot above shows real-time performance taken directly from the MQL5 Live Signal page.

The signal operates with 100% algo trading, and all statistics are fully transparent.

📈 Live Signal Statistics:

🚀 Growth: +113%

💰 Profit: +$182.82

💼 Equity: $382.82

📉 Max Drawdown: 22.4%

🟢 Profit Trades: 100%

🔴 Loss Trades: 0%

⚙️ Trading Activity: 16.3%

🧠 Algo Trading: 100%

📊 TRADE HISTORY | By-Order Results

Below are real BUY trades opened and closed by the EA, each executed in line with the trend and under strict risk control.

🗓 Trade Results by Date:

✅ 15 Dec 2025

• BUY XAUUSD — +$26.48

• BUY XAUUSD — +$8.28

✅ 17 Dec 2025

• BUY XAUUSD — +$15.28

✅ 22 Dec 2025

• BUY XAUUSD — +$72.72

✅ 23 Dec 2025

• BUY XAUUSD — +$61.60

📌 Trading System Highlights:

❌ No Grid

❌ No Martingale

❌ No Averaging

✅ Trend-following entries

✅ Equity-based protection

✅ Disciplined lot sizing & risk management

📸 Every order shown in the screenshot was fully closed and completed with profit.

🔗 Market Page:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158482

📡 LIVE SIGNAL (real-time tracking):

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348841