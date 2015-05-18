EURGBP May-December 2015 Forecast: monthly bearish with 0.7013 key support level

EURGBP is on primary bearish market condition on monthly timeframe since October 2011 with some secondary ranging. The price was on good breakdown movement and it was stopped by 0.7013 support level for the secondary ranging or for the bearish to be continuing.
- Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku
indicator with 0.7013 support level on monthly timeframe chart for the bearish market condition to be continuing.
- Primary bearish market condition was estimated by AbsoluteStrength indicator and PriceChannel indicator
- Chinkou Span line is on breakdown movement for MN timeframe
- Senkou Span A line is located far above the price for the reversal to the primary bullish to be impossible in 2015
- We are having just two piossibilities for the next price movement: the breakdown to be continuing in case the price is breaking 0.7013 support level on close MN bar, or ranging between 0.7013 and 0.8065 levels.
- Nearest support level is 0.7013
- Nearest resistance levels are 0.8033 and 0.8065
If MN price will break 0.7013
support level on close monthly bar so the primary bearish breakdown will be continuing
If MN price will break 0.8065 resistance level so we may see the market rally within the primary bearish with good possibility to the price reversal to the primary bullish condition
If not so the price will be ranging between 0.7013 and 0.8065 levels
|Resistance
|Support
|0.8033
|0.7013
|0.8065
|N/A
Trend: bearish breakdown