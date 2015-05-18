EURGBP May-December 2015 Forecast: monthly bearish with 0.7013 key support level

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.19 11:43

Goldman Sachs technical analysis says EUR/USD looking constructive: oscillators, Elliot Wave (based on forexlive article)

"EUR/USD is looking increasingly stable/constructive as weekly and monthly oscillators are crossing positively from the bottom of their multi-year range."





"The low (which reached 1.0485) came close enough to satisfying a very big ABC that started at the Jul. '08 high. The month of April formed a bullish outside/engulfing pattern. The month of May has already made a new high. All of this suggests that there is a strong likelihood that the market will remain stable/constructive in the near-to-medium term time horizon."