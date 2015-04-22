EURUSD Daily Technical Analysis - possible daily reversal to bullish with 1.0878 resistance level
Forecasts

22 April 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
  • Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator with 1.0878 resistance level on D1 timeframe for bearish market condition to be continuing
  • Price channel indicator is showing good signal for uptrend on open D1 bar.
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators are in contradiction with each other indicating possible sideway market condition for D1 price to be ranging between 1.0520 support and 1.0878 resistance levels.
  • "The Euro is digesting gains against the US Dollar after rising as expected after showing a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern. Near-term resistance is at 1.1040, the March 18 high, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1266. Alternatively, a move back below the March 31 low at 1.0712 clears the way for a test of the 1.0461-1.0554 area (March 13 low, 23.6% Fibonacci expansion)".
  • "We see the Euro trend as broadly bearish, in line with our long-term outlook. As such, we will approach on-coming gains as corrective in the context of a larger structural decline and position for opportunities to enter short after the move higher is exhausted".
  • Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator is located below and very close to the price for possible breakout of the price movement on daily timeframe.

Trend:

  • H4 - ranging
  • D1 - ranging
  • W1 - ranging bearish
  • MN1 - bearish breakdown
