EURUSD Daily Technical Analysis - possible daily reversal to bullish with 1.0878 resistance level

Press review

newdigital, 2015.04.23 05:57

EUR/GBP: Breaks Down; EUR/USD: Excellent Selling Pattern - BofA Merrill (based on efxnews article)

EUR/GBP is resuming its larger downtrend, following the break of 0.7174/0.7166, notes Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"We look for a test and break of the Mar-11 low at 0.7014, ahead of the 0.6900/0.6800 region. Bounces should not exceed the Apr-19 high at 0.7245," BofA projects.





Turning to EUR/USD, BofA notes that while the 1.0500-1.1000 range is still intact, its correction is turning increasingly in a 'Triangular' pattern.

A Triangular Correction, according to BofA, is a range defined by two contracting trendlines.

"This is one of our favorite patterns and should provide an excellent opportunity to go short for a move toward 1.0000 once the pattern completes," BofA argues.

"For now, stay patient. Gains should not exceed the 55d at 1.0967, while a break of 1.1053 points to a larger correction than anticipated," BofA advises.





