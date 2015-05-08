GOLD (XAUUSD) May-December 2015 Forecast: ranging bearish with 1131.75 level

Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator with 1306.82 resistance and 1131.75 support levels on monthly timeframe chart for the bearish market condition to be continuing.



Primary bearish market condition was estimated by AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators on MN chart with the secondary ranging which was started in October 2013.

Chinkou Span line is located below and near the price to be broken from below to above in the future for possible good breakout of the price movement.



Nearest support level is 1131.75

Nearest resistance level шы 1306.82





If MN price will break 1131.75 support level on close monthly bar - the primary bearish will be continuing

If MN price will break 1306.82 resistance level so the secondary market rally will be started within the primary bearish market condition

If not so the price will be ranging between 1131.75 and 1306.82 levels

Resistance

Support

1306.82 1131.75 N/A

N/A

Trend: ranging bearish