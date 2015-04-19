FX Review FxTaTrader Weekly Strategy Week 17 / Sunday 19-Apr-2015

_______________________________________________________



In this article I will provide my view on the EUR/NZD, AUD/CHF and the AUD/NZD. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the FxTaTrader weekly strategy . I will pick one to analyse in more detail from the pairs that have not been discussed yet recently.

Open/pending positions of last week

technical correction took take place in the last weeks.

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

In the weekly chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area with the histogram showing an increase of strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.



Ranking and rating list Week 17

Total outlook: Down





This pair will be analyzed briefly, for more information read the article Weekly Review Strategy Wk13 where the pair was tipped for going short. The NZD is a stronger currency from a longer term perspective with a score of 8. The EUR remains weak with a score of 1. With a Currency score difference of 7 and the NZD better classified it is an interesting pair.One short position was closed 2 weeks ago with a profit of 190 pips (1/2 Weekly ATR) and the pair continued to go down. The downtrend is still strong but with the sharp decline last weeks and price being around the previous bottom of March 23 at 1,4129 aIt seems as if this pullback is about to end and next week the downtrend may resume again. Pending orders have been opened for this pair.Rank: 1Rating: ---

Possible positions for coming week

AUD/CHF

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

In the weekly chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area but consolidating with the MACD above the signal line and weakness in the histogram.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.



Ranking and rating list Week 17

Total outlook: Down

AUD/NZD

As can be seen in the Currency Score chart in my previous article of this weekend the NZD has a score of 8 and the AUD a score of 2.

In the current Ranking and Rating list of this weekend the pair has a rank of 3. This list is used as additional information besides the Currency score and the Technical Analysis charts.

Besides the general information mentioned the outlook in the TA charts also makes this an attractive opportunity.

Ranking and rating list Week 17

Weekly Currency score: Down





Monthly chart: Down

On the monthly(context) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

Since the monthly chart is used to get the context how that pair is developing for the long term the indicators are looking fine because they are showing strength in the current downtrend.



Weekly chart: Down

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

Daily chart: Down

On the daily(timing) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting almost all of the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area but with the MACD above the signal line and a weak histogram with lack of momentum.

The Parabolic SAR is long but showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.



Total outlook: Down



AUD/NZD Weekly chart



