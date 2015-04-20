Technical Analysis for EURUSD: daily bear market rally with 1.0954 resistance - good possibility for price reversal to the primary bullish
Weekly Trends

Technical Analysis for EURUSD: daily bear market rally with 1.0954 resistance - good possibility for price reversal to the primary bullish

20 April 2015, 07:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
7
240
  • Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator on W1 timeframe with 1.0461 support level for primary bearish market condition.
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators are marking for ranging market condition to be started in the middle of the March for weekly price.
  • “EURUSD rolled over at slope resistance but several longer term technical observations are worthy of note; the rate found low at an important long term level. Such conditions typically precede important reversals…although not necessarily right away. A break above the resistance lines (old support) would indicate that behavior has significantly changed and open up a run on 1.13”.
  • Chinkou Span line is located to be far from the price for the primary trend to be changed in the near future.
  • Bear market rally is started on close D1 bar with 1.0817 and 1.0954 resistance levels; good possibility for price reversal to the primary bullish for this week

Trend:

  • H4 - bullish ranging
  • D1 - bearish breakout (bear market rally)
  • W1 - bearish ranging
  • MN1 - bearish breakdown
#eurusd, market condition, technical analysis