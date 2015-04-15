FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk16 / Wed. 15-Apr-2015

Possible positions for this week
There are many good opportunities in the Top 10 of the Ranking and
Rating list. The NZD, CAD and CHF are looking strong and seem good currencies to trade against e.g. the EUR, AUD and GBP.
The pairs discussed last weekend in the strategy article remain interesting. These are the EUR/NZD and the GBP/USD. The NZD remains strong with a currency score of 8 being the strongest and the EUR remains the weakest currency. The GBP went up 1 point compared to last weekend to a score of 3 and the USD went down today to a score of 5 after the NZD, CAD and the CHF. Both pairs are now having a pullback and it is not very clear yet when the downtrend will resume again. The EUR/NZD is showing downward momentum building up so this pair starts to look interesting for taking short positions.
FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking
and rating Wk16 / Update Wed. 15-Apr-2015
There will be 2 updates during the week on
Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed
and updated.
This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.
_______________________________________________________
The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also together with my weekly analysis on my Strategy.
_______________________________________________________
