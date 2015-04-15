Asian shares lower Wednesday on mixed data from China

On Wednesday Asian shares were lower impacted by mixed data from China and growing fears stimulus won't come.

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.11%, while the Hang Send index eased 0.13%. The S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.82% on a downbeat consumer sentiment survey and the Nikkei 225 was off 0.03% at the break.

In line with expectations, China's first quarter GDP rose 7.0% year-on-year, while industrial output rose 5.6%, below the 6.9% seen and retail sales increased 10.2%, lower than 10.9% expected and fixed assets investment gained 13.5%, less than the 13.8% seen.

In March, exports in China declined by 15% on a year-over-year basis, one month after rising by nearly 50%. Chinese imports for March also fell by 12.7%, after declining by 20.5% in February.

In Australia, the April Westpac-MI consumer sentiment survey for Australia declined 3.2% to 96.2, following a 1.2% fall last month, spurring commentary that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut its cash rate by 25 basis points in April to a record low 2.0%.

On Tuesday, stocks on U.S. equities markets were mixed, as two prominent Wall Street banks outperformed forecasts for quarterly earnings and U.S. retail sales increased for the first time in four months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Composite index rose modestly higher to close in green territory for the fourth time in five sessions, while the NASDAQ Composite index fell slightly for the second straight day to continue its retreat from the near 5,000 level. The Dow gained 59.93 points or 0.33% to 18,036.97, while the NASDAQ fell 10.96 or 0.22% to 4,977.29.

The S&P 500 rose 3.41 points or 0.16% to 2,095.84.

Downbeat U.S. data on Tuesday sparked fresh concerns over the strength of the economy, fuelling uncertainty over the timing of a rate hike.

The U.S. Commerce Department said that retail sales rose 0.9% last month, disappointing expectations for a gain of 1.0%. Retail sales fell by 0.5% in February, whose figure was revised from a previously reported fall of 0.6%.

The Commerce Department said in another report that producer prices increased 0.2% last month, in line with forecasts and after falling 0.5% in February.

Year-over-year, the producer price index declined 0.8% in March, meeting expectations and following a drop of 0.6% in the preceding month.

The common currency was was given a boost after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth forecast for the euro zone in 2015 to 1.5%, up from 1.2% previously, noting that the weaker euro and the oil drop will bolster growth.

The IMF left its forecast for global growth this year unchanged at 3.5%, but warned that the recovery is “moderate and uneven”.