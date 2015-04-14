NZDUSD Technical Analysis - range below a trend line

The New Zealand Dollar is wedged in an increasingly narrow range below a trend line capping gains against its US namesake since late October. A daily close above 0.7595 (38.2% Fibonacci expansion, trend line) exposes the 50% level at 0.7658. Alternatively, a turn below trend line support at 0.7515 clears the way for a challenge of a horizontal pivot at 0.7406.



Resistance

Support 0.7595 0.7515 0.7658

0.7406

0.7721

0.7296



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear-cut and actionable signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on the sidelines for the time being, waiting for a compelling opportunity to present itself.