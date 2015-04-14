NZDUSD Technical Analysis - range below a trend line

0
569
The New Zealand Dollar is wedged in an increasingly narrow range below a
trend line capping gains against its US namesake since late October. A
daily close above 0.7595 (38.2% Fibonacci expansion, trend line) exposes
the 50% level at 0.7658. Alternatively, a turn below trend line support
at 0.7515 clears the way for a challenge of a horizontal pivot at
0.7406.
|Resistance
|Support
|0.7595
|0.7515
|0.7658
|0.7406
|0.7721
|0.7296
Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear-cut and actionable signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on the sidelines for the time being, waiting for a compelling opportunity to present itself.