How To Trade: Divergences

Regular Divergence:

Higher highs in price and lower highs in the oscillator which indicate a trend reversal from up to down.

Lower lows in price and higher lows in the oscillator which indicate a trend reversal from down to up.

Hidden Divergence:

Lower highs in price and higher highs in the oscillator which indicate a confirmation of the price trend which is down.

Higher lows in price and lower lows in the oscillator which indicate a confirmation of the price trend which is up.

In order for divergence to exist, price must have either formed one of the following:

Higher high than the previous high

Lower low than the previous low

Double top

Double bottom



