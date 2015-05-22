How To Trade: Divergences
22 May 2015, 21:11
Regular Divergence:

  • Higher highs in price and lower highs in the oscillator which indicate a trend reversal from up to down.
  • Lower lows in price and higher lows in the oscillator which indicate a trend reversal from down to up.

Hidden Divergence:
  • Lower highs in price and higher highs in the oscillator which indicate a confirmation of the price trend which is down.
  • Higher lows in price and lower lows in the oscillator which indicate a confirmation of the price trend which is up.

In order for divergence to exist, price must have either formed one of the following:

  • Higher high than the previous high
  • Lower low than the previous low
  • Double top
  • Double bottom


