New development of trends

Lately the dollar began to lose ground, after winning more than 20% in the last 5-6 months!
- confirmation or false breakdown?
Lately I have had many false penetrations! But fundamental standpoint, if the dollar weakens, the position is likely to be confirmed.
Personal watching two setupuricorelate strong dollar, namely Silver (or XAGUSD) and USDSGD!
The Silver seems to be a base on USDSGD was pierced support and we will see what happens next
We will follow their evolution.