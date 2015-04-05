New development of trends

Lately the dollar began to lose ground , after winning more than 20 % in the last 5-6 months!



Personal watching two setupuricorelate strong dollar, namely Silver (or XAGUSD) and USDSGD!

The Silver seems to be a base on USDSGD was pierced support and we will see what happens next

- confirmation or false breakdown?



Lately I have had many false penetrations! But fundamental standpoint, if the dollar weakens, the position is likely to be confirmed.



We will follow their evolution.



