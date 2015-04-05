New development of trends

Forecasts

5 April 2015, 07:30
Bratucu Ion Cristina
Lately the dollar began to lose ground, after winning more than 20% in the last 5-6 months!

Personal watching two setupuricorelate strong dollar, namely Silver (or XAGUSD) and USDSGD!

The Silver seems to be a base on USDSGD was pierced support and we will see what happens next

- confirmation or false breakdown?

Lately I have had many false penetrations! But fundamental standpoint, if the dollar weakens, the position is likely to be confirmed.

We will follow their evolution.


