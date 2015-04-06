Technical Pattern Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Prices continue to tread water below $60/barrel figure with support below $53

Prices may be readying to turn lower after prices put in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 11858-86 area (March 18 low, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement) exposes the 38.2% level at 11679.







Prices moved lower as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the March 12low at 2040.10 exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 2004.60. Alternatively, a reversal above the 14.6% Fib expansion at 2084.00 targets the 2111.00-19.40 area (23.6% threshold, February 25 high).







Prices recoiled sharply higher after declining as expected following the appearance of a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1205.58 exposes the 50% level at 1225.04. Alternatively, a push below the 23.6% Fib expansion at 1180.90 targets the 38.2% threshold at 1156.83.







Prices continue to tread water below the $60/barrel figure. A close above the March 26 high at 59.75 exposes the February 17 top at 62.98. Alternatively, a push below the 14.6% Fibonacci expansion at 52.76 targets the 23.6% level at 46.47.





