FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk14 / Tue. 31-Mar-2015

EUR/NZD: Short





Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk14 / Update Tue. 31-Mar-2015



One position that was opened on March 26 is still open for the pair. At the end of last week the downtrend was strong but the pullback that started at the begin of last week is not over yet and the pair is still consolidating. The NZD looks strong having a currency score of 6 at the moment. It is strong against almost all currencies except for the USD and CHF. The EUR has a score of 1 and is the weak against all the other currencies.The AUD/USD looks like an opportunity but with some weakness in the Weekly MACD and higher bottoms in the Daily MACD it seems best to wait for confirmation of the pair itself showing that the downtrend is resuming. If the pair breaks clearly through the most recent bottom of March 11 at 0,75604 there is an opportunity. The AUD has currently only a score of 2 being the weakest currency after the EUR. The USD has a score of 8 being the strongest currency at the moment.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





