Motorola Adds Global Phone Development Base In Wuhan With Total Investment Of Over CNY5 billion

This new center will cover various sectors, including manufacturing, operations, management, development testing, trade, and sales. The first batch of Motorola mobile phones is expected to realize volume production in Wuhan in May 2015.

During the first phase, Lenovo's existing plant in Wuhan will be responsible for the manufacturing of Motorola products. The company plans to start trial production from May 11, 2015, and the first batch of products will be shipped on June 15. In 2015, the Wuhan base aims at production of 16 million units, including four new Motorola products. Meanwhile, its output value will reach CNY15 billion and export value will reach USD2.4 billion.

During the second phase, Motorola Mobility's global production operating center and global development test center will be established in the Wuhan comprehensive bonded zone, which will cover about 300 mu and is expected to implement initial trial operation in the second half of 2016. The new plant's designed annual capacity is 80 million units and it plans to realize CNY30 billion output value and USD6 billion export value in the 2016 financial year.

On the full completion of the project, the center will add 8,000 to 10,000 industrial and technical employees by the end of 2017.