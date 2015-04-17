Lenovo has appointed new regional presidents for North America and EMEA

Aymar de Lencquesaing, former president of EMEA, is the new president of North America, effective from April 7, 2015. Lencquesaing joined Lenovo at the end of 2013 and was responsible for mobile business in EMEA. In February 2014, he was promoted to president of EMEA and senior vice president of Lenovo Group.



Under Lencquesaing's leadership, Lenovo gained 19.7% PC market share in EMEA in the third financial quarter of 2014, which was a record high; the region's operating revenue reached a year-on-year increase of 40%; and it contributed 29% of global operating revenue of Lenovo. In addition, EMEA became Lenovo's largest tablet market and Lenovo's smartphone business reached nearly 50 countries in this region.



At the same time, Lenovo announced to appoint Eric Cador as new president of EMEA and senior vice president of the company, effective from May 1, 2015. Cador has over 30 years' IT market management experience and previously worked for HP as senior vice president of the PSG unit.