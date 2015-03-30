Technical Analysis for S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Prices launched sharply higher, with buyers attempting to clear a path above $60/barrel figure

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices declined as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern below February’s swing high. A daily close belowchannel floor support at 2058.50 exposes the March 12 low at 2040.10.



GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices secured a foothold above the $1200/oz figure as expected. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1205.58 exposes the 50% level at 1225.04. Alternatively, a turn below the 23.6% Fib at 1181.51 targets the 14.6% retracement at 1166.67.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices launched sharply higher, with buyers attempting to clear a path above the $60/barrel figure. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 59.35 exposes the 50% level at 61.45. Alternatively a reversal below a horizontal pivot at 58.17 targets the 23.6% Fib at 56.75.

