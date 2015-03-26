Technical Chart Patterns Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Gold to $1200, Crude Oil Recovery and US Dollar in Consolidation

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices turned lower as expected, with prices digesting losses near monthly lows. A daily close below the 11854-78 area (March 2009 high, 14.6% Fibonacci expansion) exposes the 11679-737 region (February 26 low, 38.2% Fib retracement).



S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices declined as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern below February’s swing high. A daily close belowrising trend line support at 2057.10 exposes the March 12 low at 2040.10.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices look poised for another move above the $1200/oz figure. A break above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1205.58 exposes the 50% level at 1225.04. Alternatively, a turn below the 23.6% Fib at 1181.51 targets the 1166.67-1170.09 area (channel top resistance-turned-support, 14.6% retracement).

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are attempting to break higher out of the consolidation range carved out over the past 2 weeks. A daily close above support-turned-resistance at 58.17 exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 59.35. Alternatively, a reversal back below the 23.6% level at 56.75 targets the March 17 lowat 52.55.

