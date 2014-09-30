Today's Canadian GDP and Thursday's ECB & Initial Jobless Claims

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September 30th 2014. The USD run has at this point probably gone too far, too fast and yet the pressure remains on the likes of EURUSD which is a key driver of many other pairs. The catalyst for a further move lower could come via Thursday’s ECB meeting and Initial Jobless claims from the States.

NZDUSD – This pair has done exactly what I expected it to do and then went further still. I am waiting to add to my long position here on a compelling move higher. I still think this market goes lower over the course of 2014 but with some rallies along the way.

EURUSD – Again Thursday’s ECB meeting and Initial Jobless Claims will be the driver. At this point I would not want to be selling EURUSD but I would be interested in buying it on a move above last week’s high at 1.29 even.

USDJPY I reckon this market will be a lot like NZDUSD, that is to say we will get what we expect and then more. Resistance comes via 110.50’s but I expect us to take that out and then proceed to crush the traders who begin shorting it.

USDCAD – Canadian GDP today provides a catalyst for some moves. Initial support come just under 1.10 and key multi-year support via rising trend support at 1.0750. I expect a challenge of February’s highs of 1.12 in the coming sessions.

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