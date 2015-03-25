Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Price to breaking 1200 for Gold, Crude Oil is below three-week-old trend line

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices turned lower as expected, with a break of chart support pointing to further weakness ahead. A daily close below the 11854-78 area (March 2009 high, 14.6% Fibonacci expansion) exposes the 11679-737 region (February 26 low, 38.2% Fib retracement).

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices have returned to challenge record highs. A daily close above the 2111.00-19.40 area (23.6% Fibonacci expansion, February 25 high) exposes the 38.2% level at 2154.90.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices look poised for another move above the $1200/oz figure. A break above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1205.58 exposes the 50% level at 1225.04. Alternatively, a turn below the 23.6% Fib at 1181.51 targets channel top resistance-turned-support at 1173.39.



CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices continue to digest below three-week-old trend line resistance. A break below the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 54.08 exposes the 51.97-52.55 area (March 17 low, 61.8% level). Alternatively, a push above the 23.6% Fib expansion at 56.75 targets support-turned-resistance at 58.17.

