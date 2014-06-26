Natural gas futures rose on Wednesday as weather services called for typical warm summertime temperatures to return over much of the central and eastern U.S.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, August natural gas futures ended at $4.580 per million British thermal units during U.S. trading, up 0.52%, with a session high of $4.606 and a low of $4.533.

The August contract settled up 1.97% on Tuesday to end at $4.556 per million British thermal units.

Natural gas futures were likely to find support at $4.453 per million British thermal units, Tuesday's low, and resistance at $4.784, the high from June 18.

Natural gas prices fell in recently on expectations for cooler weather to prompt households to decrease consumption of gas-fired electricity to power air conditioning.

Natural gas futures rose on Wednesday as weather services called for typical warm summertime temperatures to return over much of the central and eastern U.S.



On the New York Mercantile Exchange, August natural gas futures ended at $4.580 per million British thermal units during U.S. trading, up 0.52%, with a session high of $4.606 and a low of $4.533.

The August contract settled up 1.97% on Tuesday to end at $4.556 per million British thermal units.

Natural gas futures were likely to find support at $4.453 per million British thermal units, Tuesday's low, and resistance at $4.784, the high from June 18.

Natural gas prices fell in recently on expectations for cooler weather to prompt households to decrease consumption of gas-fired electricity to power air conditioning.



Meanwhile, market players kept an eye out for Thursday's weekly supply report.

Early injection estimates range from 93 billion cubic feet to 101 billion cubic feet. The five-year average build for the week is 81 billion.

Total U.S. natural gas storage stood at 1.719 trillion cubic feet as of last week, 29.1% below their level this time last year and 33.1% below the five-year average.

Utilities added 113 billion cubic feet of gas into storage last week, above forecasts for an increase of 110 billion cubic feet.



Natural gas stockpiles have grown by more than 100 billion cubic feet for six consecutive weeks, a record streak since 1994.

Producers would need to add approximately 2.6 trillion cubic feet to storage by November 1 to meet typical winter demand, according to analysts.

Elsewhere on the NYMEX, light sweet crude oil futures for delivery in August were up 0.42% at $106.48 a barrel, while heating oil for August delivery were down 0.39% at $3.0372 per gallon.