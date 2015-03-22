FX Weekly Currency Score Wk13 / Sun. 22-Mar-2015

___________________________________________



The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

Last 3 months currency classification

The last 3 months currency classification from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk11. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:



Strong: USD / NZD / GBP. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Average: CAD / CHF / JPY. The preferred range is from 3 to 5.

Weak: EUR / AUD. The preferred range is from 1 to 2.

Currency Score

Most of the currencies are at the right level except for the CHF which is a point higher, the GBP is 4 points lower and the AUD is a point higher.

There is a strong pullback at the moment for the GBP when looking at the market as a whole.

There is a light pullback at the moment for the AUD when looking at the market as a whole.

There is some increase of momentum for the CHF which is getting stronger.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the pairs with the GBP and AUD which are most probably ranging.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that the CHF is having a score of 6 and the GBP a score of 2. A strong currency should have by preference a score of 6 or higher and an average currency a score of 3 to 5. The CHF is getting stronger lately and switched places with the GBP last week. However, the score of the GBP is only 2 and this means that the AUD which is a weaker currency also switched places with the GBP making the GBP moving to the range of the weaker currencies.The conclusion is:





Currency Score difference



EUR/NZD with the GBP/CHF

EUR/CHF with the GBP/NZD





The EUR/NZD is clearly in a downtrend and at the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/CHF is getting weaker, although the downtrend cen be better seen in the daily chart, and it is inside the Bollinger Band.

The GBP/CHF is also getting weaker, although the downtrend cen be better seen in the daily chart, and it is inside the Bollinger Band.

The GBP/NZD is clearly in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

