SOMETHING TO READ - Fundamental Analysis and Position Trading: Evolution of a Trader

Forecasts

20 March 2015, 18:11
Fundamental Analysis and Position Trading: Evolution of a Trader
by Thomas N. Bulkowski





Comprehensive coverage of the four major trading styles

Evolution of a Trader explores the four trading styles that people use when learning to trade or invest in the stock market. Often, beginners enter the stock market by:

  • Buying and holding onto a stock (value investing). That works well until the trend ends or a bear market begins. Then they try
  • Position trading. This is the same as buy-and-hold, except the technique sells positions before a significant trend change occurs.
  • Swing trading follows when traders increase their frequency of trading, trying to catch the short-term up and down swings. Finally, people try
  • Day trading by completing their trades in a single day.

This series provides comprehensive coverage of the four trading styles by offering numerous tips, sharing discoveries, and discussing specific trading setups to help you become a successful trader or investor as you journey through each style.

Trading Basics takes an in-depth look at money management, stops, support and resistance, and offers dozens of tips every trader should know.

