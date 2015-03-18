Trading News Events: GBP Jobless Claims Change - Wages to Expand an Annualized 2.2%

Another 30.0K decline in U.K. Jobless Claims paired with a hawkish Bank of England (BoE) Minutes may spark a near-term rebound in GBP/USD should the fundamental developments boost interest rate expectations.









Bullish GBP Trade: Claims Slip 30.0K or More Accompanied by Stronger Wages

Need green, five-minute candle following the print to consider a long GBP/USD trade

If market reaction favors buying sterling, long GBP/USD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit

Bullish GBP Trade: Labor Report Fails to Meet Market Expectations

Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short GBP/USD trade

Implement same setup as the bullish British Pound trade, just in opposite direction

At the same time, Average Weekly Earnings are projected to increase an annualized 2.2% after climbing 2.1% in January, and a marked expansion in household earnings may encourage BoE Governor Mark Carney to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later as the central bank anticipates a more sustainable recovery in the U.K economy.However, the slowdown in building activity along with the pullback in business outputs may drag on hiring, and a dismal labor report may push Governor Carney to further delay the normalization cycle in an effort to encourage a stronger recovery.







The near-term rebound in the RSI may pave the way for a larger rebound in GBP/USD as the oscillator comes off of oversold territory.

Interim Resistance: 1.5000 pivot to 1.5020 (50% expansion)

Interim Support: 1.4700 pivot to 1.4710 (78.6% expansion)

Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) JAN

2015 02/18/2015 9:30 GMT -25.0K -38.6K +62 +73

Impact that the U.K. Jobless Claims Change has had on GBP during the last releaseU.K. Jobless Claims decline another 38.6K in January following the revised 35.8K contraction the month prior. The unemployment rate subsequently fell to 5.7% in three-months through November, reaching the lowest level since September 2008. In addition, private wages grew more-than-expected over the last quarter at an annualized rate of 2.1% amid forecasts for a 1.7% print. The ongoing improvement in the U.K. labor market may encourage the Bank of England (BoE) to retain a hawkish tone for monetary policy as the central bank anticipates stronger wage growth in 2015. The sterling gained ground following slew of positive prints, with GBP/USD breaking above the 1.5400 handle to end the day at 1.5444.



