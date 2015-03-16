EUR/USD scenarios

Hello.





For EUR/USD I suggest following 5 scenarios.

Scenarious are numbered as seen on picture.





1. Price goes to 1.0562. There I'll close all buy trades.

Then price descends to 1.0356. Close all my sells.





2. Same as first, but price goes to 1.0562 through week open. Will close longs.

Then will close all sells at 1.0356.





3. Price descends to 1.0281. Will close all my shorts, and enter another long with 0.5 lots.





4. Price descends drastically. All shorts will be closed at 1.0281 and enter long 0.5. Then again enter long at 1.0130. Closing all longs at 1.02810.





5. Price goes up to 1.0526. Closing all longs there.

Then price goes further up to 1.0657. I enter another short at 0.5 lots.

Price goes down to 1.0520. Closing all shorts.

Good luck and profits to everyone. See you soon.