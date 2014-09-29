Crude oil prices drop on U.S. dollar strength

On Monday there was a decline in crude oil futures, as the broad strengthening of the U.S. dollar weighed on demand for the commodity.

As Investing.com reports, on the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude oil for delivery in November traded at $92.85 a barrel during European morning trade, down 0.76%. Prices ascended 1.06% on Friday to settle at $93.54.

Futures were likely to find support at $91.12 a barrel, the low from September 24 and resistance at $93.86, Friday's high.

Elsewhere, on the ICE Futures Exchange, Brent oil for November dropped 0.58% to trade at $96.46 a barrel, with the spread between the Brent and crude contracts standing at $3.61 a barrel.

The greenback strengthened broadly after data on Friday showed that the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years in in the second quarter.

The Commerce Department reported that U.S. gross domestic product was revised up to 4.6% in the three months to June from a previous estimate of 4.2%. It was the fastest rate of expansion since the fourth quarter of 2011.

The upbeat data added to the view that the strengthening economic recovery may prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than markets are expecting.

Oil prices had found some support on Friday after air and missile strikes were said to have hit oilfields in eastern Syria in an apparent attack by U.S.-led forces against Islamic State militants.

Air raids are considered to have been carried out over the weekend by U.S.-led forces hit three makeshift oil refineries in northern Syria.

Moreover, a strike reportedly trimmed Libya's oil output by 25,000 barrels a day to 900,000 bpd.