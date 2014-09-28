RSI and CCI Automatic Robot for M15 Version 1 (MT4 Expert Advisor based on indicators: Relative Strength Index & Commodity Channel Index)

Fully automatic, universal robot based on two indicators:



1. Relative Strength Index

2. Commodity Channel Index



Default (Recommended) Values:

Maximum Trades per Currency Pair = 1 [available for external adjustment by User]

Take Profit = 100 Pips (1000 Points) [available for external adjustment by User]

Trailing Stop = 30 Pips (300 Points) [available for external adjustment by User]

Stop Loss = 100 Pips (1000 Points) [available for external adjustment by User]

Maximum Risk Per Trade: 0.05 (5%) [available for external adjustment by User]

Time frame = M15 (highly recommended!) [available for external adjustment by User]

Recommended Default Time-Frame:

For best performance, this robot should be loaded on M15 time frame graph.



Built-in Anti-Draw Down Module:

This robot can be used to trade as many currency pairs as User may wish at the same time.

However, there is a built-in module which disables opening of new trades if there is a draw down on the account.

If a User would like to have a robot version without the built-in anti-draw down module, please advise and we shall publish version 2 of the robot.



Full Automatic Mode:

This robot is able to automatically detect change of trend, close current open position, and open a trade in the reverse direction - without waiting for Stop Loss to be hit.



Remarks:

Robot's Order Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6237

Robot is currently under review by moderator(s) at Service Desk.

If you have any urgent order inquiry, please reply to Author. Thanks.







