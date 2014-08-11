Elliott Targets: My Trading Strategy

Dear friends,

My strategy is based on Elliott Wave Theory and Glenn Neely Extensions. I'm using some software for better analysis.

BE CAREFUL!! ---> My Stop Loss for each position is 3000 pips! sometimes more!! Lot for each position is 0.01 per $1000. minimum deposit is $1000 but $2000 is so safe. some deals may remain open for several weeks or months. sometimes, for some pairs, we may have two positions, one sell and one buy with different enter points. you may say that it looks like grid, but i believe my targets. my account has no swap and no commission. spreads are not important according to my strategy. My drawdown is not expected to exceed 40%. I close some positions manually in negative or positive profit.

And finally, please do not subscribe, If you're not patient.

You can follow my signals at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/36068

Kind Regards.