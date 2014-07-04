India's Forex Reserves Up $856.6 Million to $315.77 Billion

India's forex reserves surged $856.6 million to $315.778 billion in the week to June 27, on account of rise in currency assets.



In the previous week, the total reserves had increased by $1.385 billion to $314.922 billion.



Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major constituent of the overall reserves, rose $850.9 million to $288.812 billion in the period under review, the Reserve Bank said in its weekly statement here today.



FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the Euro, Pound and Yen held in reserves.



The gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.790 billion in the reporting week.



The special drawing rights was up $4 million to $4.460 billion, and the country's reserve position with the IMF also rose $1.7 million to $1.716 billion in the period under review, the central bank said.