World Bank downgraded global growth outlook: Japan, China and India

The organization also urged the Federal Reserve to hold off raising rates until the next year, citing the risks it may pose to emerging markets.

"Developing countries were an engine of global growth following the financial crisis, but now they face a more difficult economic environment," said World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim.



Japan:

Economic growth is seen at 1.1 percent compared to the 1.2 percent estimated previously. The Japanese economy is expected to grow 1.7 percent in 2016 and 1.2 percent in 2017.

