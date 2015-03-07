10 Weekend Reads - Are humans getting cleverer? IQ is rising ...
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10 Weekend Reads - Are humans getting cleverer? IQ is rising ...

7 March 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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853
  •  The East India Company: The original corporate raiders (The Guardian)
  • Marissa Mayer Has Completed Step One (Medium)
  • Are humans getting cleverer? IQ is rising in many parts of the world. What’s behind the change and does it really mean people are cleverer than their grandparents? (BBC)
  • Top MLB prospect lives by his own rules — in a van (ESPN)
  • Life After Cancer: How the iPhone Helped Me Achieve a Healthier Lifestyle (MacStories)
  • One Nerd to Rule Them All: One app to find them, and a million dollars of in-app purchases every day to bring them all and in the darkness bind them (Bloomberg)
  • Should you fact-check your grandma’s Facebook posts? (Aeon)
  • Malaysia Airlines Flight 370: Tracing the Mysterious Path to Disappearance (GQ)
  • The Plot to Free North Korea With Smuggled Episodes of ‘Friends’ (Wired)
  • People have been routinely put to death over the most absurd — and false –allegations imaginable. (Priceonomics)

What are you reading?


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