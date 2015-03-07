10 Weekend Reads - Are humans getting cleverer? IQ is rising ...

The East India Company: The original corporate raiders (The Guardian)

Marissa Mayer Has Completed Step One (Medium)



Are humans getting cleverer? IQ is rising in many parts of the world. What’s behind the change and does it really mean people are cleverer than their grandparents? (BBC)



Top MLB prospect lives by his own rules — in a van (ESPN)



Life After Cancer: How the iPhone Helped Me Achieve a Healthier Lifestyle (MacStories)



One Nerd to Rule Them All: One app to find them, and a million dollars of in-app purchases every day to bring them all and in the darkness bind them (Bloomberg)



Should you fact-check your grandma’s Facebook posts? (Aeon)



Malaysia Airlines Flight 370: Tracing the Mysterious Path to Disappearance (GQ)



The Plot to Free North Korea With Smuggled Episodes of ‘Friends’ (Wired)



People have been routinely put to death over the most absurd — and false –allegations imaginable. (Priceonomics)

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