Weekly digest March 2-6: Currency wars excalating, soft U.S. data, ECB bond-buying program and plunge of euro

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Currency wars threaten new crises?

This week's main events, analysis: Mario Draghi optimistic despite eurozone risks, Greece vs Germany, Soft US data



Forex news: Euro declines on ECB, Dollar is invincible



Commodity market news: Gold and crude oil seem to stall



Company news: Amazon struggling to expand in China, Success of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Swiss franc killing local companies



Self-development for traders: Stock market rules from Warren Buffett, Forex Ranges and forex leverages, Ways to play energy sector

