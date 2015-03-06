Weekly digest March 2-6: Currency wars excalating, soft U.S. data, ECB bond-buying program and plunge of euro

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Currency wars threaten new crises?
- MarketWatch: The currency wars have begun
- The Times: Currency wars threaten new catastrophe
- Bloomberg: Bill Gross Says Currency War Risks Slowing Global Growth
- Business Insider Australia: China has joined the currency wars
- Channel News Asia: Analysts dismiss idea of China joining global 'currency war'
- The Australian: RBA caught in the currency war crossfire
- BusinessKorea: Currency War Escalating in Asia
- Eurasia Review: Currency Wars Fool Few In Age Of Social Media - Analysis
This week's main events, analysis: Mario Draghi optimistic despite eurozone risks, Greece vs Germany, Soft US data
- MarketWatch: 4 crucial things to watch in the U.S. jobs report
- Reuters: Soft US data hints at near-term hiccup in economic growth
- The WSJ: Greece vs. Germany: Competing Narratives
- Euronews: ECB eurozone stimulus plan begins Monday
- MQL5 Blogs: ECB dilemma: ready to buy €60 bln of bonds, but there are not enough of them
- Bloomberg: Draghi Declares Victory for Bond-Buying Before It Starts
- The Guardian: ECB meeting: Mario Draghi is upbeat but eurozone risks remain
- BBC: ECB raises eurozone growth forecast
- MQL5 Blogs: India surprises with rate cut; rupee hits records
- MQL5 Blogs: Brazil lifts interest rates in attempt to restrain inflation
- CNNMoney: Fed: Banks could lose $490 billion in next crisis
- Pound Sterling Live: Little Economic Spare Capacity Left for the Bank of England to Toy With
Forex news: Euro declines on ECB, Dollar is invincible
- The Guardian: Eurozone QE drives euro to 11-year low - business live
- Action Forex: Daily Report: Dollar Holds Gains as Traders Await NFP
- MQL5 Blogs: Trade Ideas For EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD - UBS
- Action Forex: EUR/USD Daily Outlook
- FXEmpire: Euro Rebounds after Positive Comments from ECB’s Draghi
- Pound Sterling Live: March Exchange Rate Forecasts see Pound Being Rumbled by US Dollar
- Action Forex: GBP/USD Daily Outlook
Commodity market news: Gold and crude oil seem to stall
- Investing.com: Gold futures edge higher, U.S. jobs data in focus
- MarketWatch: Gold-market investors I follow are now 100% in cash
- FXEmpire: Metals Traders React To China And Prepare For US Jobs Data
- FXEmpire: Gold Prices March 6, 2015, technical analysis
- MQL5 Blogs: Appetite for gold in February is at the highest level in nearly a year
- Seeking Alpha: Currency Turmoil Makes Precious Metals Ownership A Necessity
- Reuters: Oil climbs to $61 on Mideast supply concerns
- MarketWatch: Storage dearth may drive oil prices to $30 a barrel
- MarketWatch: Oil edges higher as ECB measures boost market sentiment
- DailyFX: Gold and Crude Oil Stall at Chart Support, SPX 500 Digesting Losses
Company news: Amazon struggling to expand in China, Success of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Swiss franc killing local companies
- MQL5 Blogs: Amazon opens store on Alibaba's Chinese site, struggling to conquer China
- Bloomberg: BlackBerry Can’t Shake Handsets as It Bets on Software
- MQL5 Blogs: Morgan Stanley: Apple car could push company's valuation beyond $1 trillion
- MQL5 Blogs: Huawei and LG unveil smartwatches
- CNNMoney: Your next iPhone could be waterproof
- Euronews: Apple or Audi which will win the dash for the dashboard
- Forbes: Samsung Outguns Apple As Galaxy S6 Trounces iPhone 6
- Forbes: Samsung Gives Galaxy S6 Dangerously High Price
- BBC: US banks pass first 'stress test'
- MQL5 Blogs: Strong Swiss franc is killing local companies
Self-development for traders: Stock market rules from Warren Buffett, Forex Ranges and forex leverages, Ways to play energy sector
- MQL5 Blogs: Stock-market rules Warren Buffett advises you to follow
- BBC: What is quantitative easing?
- MQL5 Blogs: How To Trade: Forex Ranges
- MQL5 Blogs: How to Trade - Forex Leverage
- MQL5 Blogs: What Should the 95% Losing Forex Traders Do?
- MarketWatch: 3 ways to play the energy sector
- Forbes: Inside The 2015 Forbes Billionaires List: Facts And Figures