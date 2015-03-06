Weekly digest March 2-6: Currency wars excalating, soft U.S. data, ECB bond-buying program and plunge of euro
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest March 2-6: Currency wars excalating, soft U.S. data, ECB bond-buying program and plunge of euro

6 March 2015, 13:18
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Currency wars threaten new crises?

This week's main events, analysis: Mario Draghi optimistic despite eurozone risks, Greece vs Germany, Soft US data

Forex news: Euro declines on ECB, Dollar is invincible

Commodity market news: Gold and crude oil seem to stall

Company news: Amazon struggling to expand in China, Success of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Swiss franc killing local companies

Self-development for traders: Stock market rules from Warren Buffett, Forex Ranges and forex leverages, Ways to play energy sector

#Mario Draghi, ECB, Apple, weekly digest, Samsung, US Economy, currency wars, Galaxy S6