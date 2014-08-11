AUDUSD Fundamentals for August 10 - August 17, 2014

- AUDUSD Extends Declines As Risk Aversion Saps Carry Demand
- Aussie Left Vulnerable As Rate Hikes Look Increasingly Distant
- Geopolitical Tensions May Pose A Short-Term Threat To The AUD
The Australian Dollar extended its recent declines over the past week
on the back of broad-based risk aversion and disappointing domestic
data. Heightened geopolitical turmoil sapped demand for the
high-yielding currency as traders flocked to the perceived safety of
the Yen and US Dollar. Additional pressure was put on the currency
following an unexpected jump in the local unemployment rate to a 12
year high.
Consumer and business confidence figures are the only noteworthy pieces of domestic data on the calendar over the coming week. The leading indicators for the health of the local economy have reflected some resilience in recent months, yet remain subdued. Another lackluster set of readings would further reinforce the need for highly accommodative RBA policy to remain in place.
Upcoming Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production data will also be on the radar for Aussie traders. Incoming data from the Asian giant has been relatively positive on balance, which has eased concerns over a deceleration in economic growth. If the next week’s figures continue this recent trend it could ease some of the selling pressure facing the AUD.
AUD/USD is drawing closer towards the 92 US cent handle, which has been a line in the sand for the pair since late March. If broken, it would set the stage for a sustained decline to the psychologically-significant 0.9000 handle. Refer to the US Dollar outlook for insights into how the USD side of the equation may influence the pair.