US stocks dip Thursday, as mixed economic data weigh

US stocks opened lower after the release of mixed US economic data, including softer-than-expected inflation figures.



The Dow Jones shed 22.85 points to 18,01.727 in early trading.

The S&P 500 index dipped 5.85 points to 2,1081.01, and the tech-focused Nasdaq index slid 6.23 points to 4,960.91

January's reading of the consumer price index - a measure of inflation - saw prices falling by 0.7%, the biggest drop since December 2008.

That drop, however, was driven mostly by declining oil prices. The core CPI figure - which excludes volatile oil and food prices - rose 0.2% in January, tempering concerns.

Shares in US retailer Sears dropped nearly 6% after it posted its 11th straight quarterly loss. The firm said it had lost $159m in the fourth-quarter - less than the $358m it lost during the same period last year - and said that same-store sales declined by over 4%.

"The market might be due for a pause here as we move towards March," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. He noted rather high multiples of 17.8 on current earnings in the S&P 500, CNBC said.

said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital. He expected Thursday to be a mixed session.