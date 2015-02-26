500 000 Users Joined MQL5.community!

At the end of 2014, we informed you that the number of registered MQL5.community members had exceeded 440 000. By mid-February 2015, the level of 500 000 has been reached - more than half a million traders have MQL5.com accounts enjoying access to all services for MetaTrader platforms!





The community is steadily growing and developing, while we are constantly improving our web portal and related services. Hundreds of thousands traders have chosen MQL5.community. This fact is the best recognition of our efforts.

Thank you for choosing us.