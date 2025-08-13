Money Flow Index Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

The Money Flow Index Multi-Timeframe (MFI_MTF) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and scans the Money Flow Index (MFI) on all 21 standard MT5 timeframes (M1 … MN1) and displays per-timeframe signals directly on the chart. The indicator creates a native iMFI handle for every timeframe, draws Wingdings arrow labels per timeframe, and computes a single consensus summary signal (exported as PowerMove[]) when a dominant directional majority exists. An on-chart clickable panel allows instant timeframe switching without reattaching the indicator.

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