Events Impacting Gold And Silver In February 23rd - March 2nd

Over the last week, between February 13th and 20th, both gold and silver moved lower, especially in the first half of the week. Gold tested three times $1200 during the week, as silver did the same with the $16.25 price level. Uncertainty around Greece caused several rallies, but they were short lived. The “risk on” mood seems to be back in the markets. Consequently, the appetite for a safe have seems to be lost; even the TLT 20 year U.S. Treasuries is quite aggressively losing value in the last couple of weeks.







The precious metals continue to be vulnerable. That is not because of economic data, but because of futures positions in the COMEX market. For the week commencing February 23d, there are quite some economic data coming out, as seen in the table below. No central bank announcement is planned. Our expectation is that the GDP data in the U.S. on Friday can cause some volatility in COMEX gold and silver, hence influence the gold and silver price. The German and U.K. GDP, German and U.S. inflation index CPI, etc should not result in signficant gold or silver price changes, unless those data would be very shocking.