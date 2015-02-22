Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Gold Digesting at 1200 Mark

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices look to have reversed downward as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 14.6% Fibonacci retracementat 11740 exposes the 23.6% level at 11653.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices appear poised to continue upward after setting another record high. A break above the 76.4% Fibonacci expansion at 2112.20 exposes the 100% level at 2134.10. Alternatively, a reversal below the 61.8% Fib at 2098.60 targets the 50% expansion at 2087.60.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices challenging pivotal support at 1197.86, marked by the intersection of a channel floor, a rising trend line and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. A break below this barrier exposes the 76.4% level at 1171.96. Alternatively, a reversal above the 50% level at 1218.80 targets channel top resistance at 1227.65.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices corrected lower after reversing upward as expected. A break back below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 59.08 exposing the 23.6% level at 53.77. Alternatively, a break above the 50% Fib at 63.38 targets the 61.8% retracement at 67.68.