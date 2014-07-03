USD/JPY Eyes Further Gains With Bearish Candlesticks Absent

USD/JPY Technical Strategy: Longs Preferred

Doji suggested hesitation near key support

Range between 101.20 and 102.77 remains in play

USD/JPY’s long-held range between 101.20 and 102.77 remains intact after the pair teased at a breakout in recent trading. A Doji near 101.20 signaled hesitation amongst traders, and while not a key reversal pattern, helped herald a bounce.

Traders should note the upcoming US NFPs report hold the potential to spark significant volatility for USD/JPY, which could act to negate technical signals offered.





Scrutinizing the four hour chart below there is a notable absence of bearish reversal formations, which casts doubt on the potential for a pullback in intraday trade. The bulls were seemingly undeterred by an Evening Star formation near 101.65, suggesting they remain in control of prices for now.



