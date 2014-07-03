Hong Kong Retail Sales Fall At Slower Rate In May

Retail sales in Hong Kong declined at a slower rate in May, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed Thursday.

Retail sales value fell 4.1 percent year-on-year in May, following the 9.9 percent drop in April. Economists had expected a 4 percent decrease is sales. Sales value shrunk for the fourth straight month.

By volume, retail sales fell a price-change adjusted 4.7 percent in May after the 9.6 percent decline in April. Economists had forecast a 3.8 percent drop in volume.

The latest decline in retail sales was mainly due to a sharp fall in the sales of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts. This suggested lower tourist spending on some major big-ticket items against a still high base of comparison in May last year, a government spokesman said.

Looking ahead, the government spokesman said that the still favorable job and income conditions should provide some support to local consumer sentiment, but the near-term outlook of retail sales business will continue to be clouded by the base effects and the changing visitor spending pattern.