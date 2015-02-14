10 AM Reads

0
404
- Why the Bond Bull Market Isn’t Over (Barron’s)
- Cry me a river that leads to Omaha (Michael Santoli) see also Protégé Partners: These factors ‘wreaked havoc’ in our bet against Buffett (Adam’s Angle)
- Investors Snap Up Online Financial Advisers: Startups Get Lofty Valuations From Venture-Capital Backers, Who See Tech-Stock Appeal (WSJ)
- Banks May Have Overplayed Their Hand Fighting Wall Street Regulation (Bloomberg)
- Killing the Golden Goose? The Decline of Science in Corporate R&D (NBER) see also America’s Lethal Fear of Science (Project Syndicate)
- Hackers reportedly stole more than a billion private records last year (Daily Dot)
- Ten Years of Google Maps, From Slashdot to Ground Truth (Re/code)
- Kings of Their Crafts, but on Divergent Paths: Brian Williams’s and Jon Stewart’s Common Ground (NYT) (Note: Carr unexpectedly passed away yesterday, this was one of his final columns)
- No Big Bang? Quantum equation predicts universe has no beginning (Phys)
- Valentines Weekend two-fer: I Paid for an Invisible Girlfriend. Things Took a Weird Turn. (Esquire) see also A Neuroscientist Explains Why We Look At Porn (Vice)
