10 AM Reads

14 February 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
  • Why the Bond Bull Market Isn’t Over (Barron’s)
  • Cry me a river that leads to Omaha (Michael Santolisee also Protégé Partners: These factors ‘wreaked havoc’ in our bet against Buffett (Adam’s Angle)
  • Investors Snap Up Online Financial Advisers: Startups Get Lofty Valuations From Venture-Capital Backers, Who See Tech-Stock Appeal (WSJ)
  • Banks May Have Overplayed Their Hand Fighting Wall Street Regulation (Bloomberg)
  • Killing the Golden Goose? The Decline of Science in Corporate R&D (NBERsee also America’s Lethal Fear of Science (Project Syndicate)
  • Hackers reportedly stole more than a billion private records last year (Daily Dot)
  • Ten Years of Google Maps, From Slashdot to Ground Truth (Re/code)
  • Kings of Their Crafts, but on Divergent Paths: Brian Williams’s and Jon Stewart’s Common Ground (NYT) (Note: Carr unexpectedly passed away yesterday, this was one of his final columns)
  • No Big Bang? Quantum equation predicts universe has no beginning (Phys)
  • Valentines Weekend two-fer: I Paid for an Invisible Girlfriend. Things Took a Weird Turn. (Esquiresee also A Neuroscientist Explains Why We Look At Porn (Vice)



