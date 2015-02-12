Trading News Events: U.S. Retail Sales

Another contraction in U.S. Retail Sales may drag on the greenback and generate a near-term rebound in EUR/USD as it dampens the Fed’s scope to raise the benchmark interest rate in mid-2015.

What’s Expected:

Why Is This Event Important:



The Fed may have little choice but to further delay its normalization cycle as lower energy costs show little evidence of boosting private-sector consumption, and we may see the central bank implement a more dovish twist to the forward-guidance for monetary policy as it struggles to achieve the 2% target for inflation.



Nevertheless, the pickup in job/wage growth may pave the way for a better-than-expected print, and a positive development may spark a bearish reaction in EUR/USD as market participants ramp up bets for higher borrowing-costs.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bearish USD Trade: U.S. Retail Sales Falls Another 0.4% or Greater



Need green, five-minute candle following the release to consider a long trade on EUR/USD.

If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EUR/USD with two separate position.

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.

Bullish USD Trade: Private Consumption Exceeds Market Forecast

Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EUR/USD trade.

Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in reverse.

EUR/USD Daily

Long-term outlook for EUR/USD remains bearish as the RSI retains the downward trend carried over from back in October 2013.

Interim Resistance: 1.1600 pivot to 1.6110 (61.8% expansion)

Interim Support: 1.1096 (2015 low) to 1.1100 pivot

Impact that the U.S. Retail Sales report has had on EUR/USD during the previous month

Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) DEC

2014 01/14/2014 13:30 GMT -0.1% -0.9% +30 -1

U.S. Retail Sales contracted 0.9% in December, largely driven by lower gas receipts, after climbing a revised 0.4% the month prior. Despite the worse-than-expected print, it seems as though the Fed remains confident in raising the benchmark interest rate in mid-2015 as the central bank anticipates falling oil prices to have a positive impact on the economy as it boosts disposable incomes. Nevertheless, the dollar struggled to hold its ground following the print, with EUR/USD climbing above the 1.1825 region, but the market reaction was short-lived as the pair consolidated throughout the North America trade to end the day at 1.1773.



