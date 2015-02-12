AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Australia Employment Change and 72 pips price movement

past data is 42.3K

forecast data is 5.0K

actual data is -12.2K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month. Job creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity.

JANUARY KEY POINTS









TREND ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)



Employment increased to 11,666,000.

Unemployment increased to 782,300.

Unemployment rate remained steady at 6.3% from a revised December 2014 estimate.

Participation rate remained steady at 64.7%.

Aggregate monthly hours worked increased 0.7 million hours to 1,604.4 million hours.

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)

Employment decreased 12,200 to 11,668,700. Full-time employment decreased 28,100 to 8,078,000 and part-time employment increased 15,900 to 3,590,700.

Unemployment increased 34,500 to 795,200. The number of unemployed persons looking for full-time work increased 200 to 551,800 and the number of unemployed persons only looking for part-time work increased 34,300 to 243,400.

Unemployment rate increased 0.3 pts to 6.4%.

Participation rate remained steady at 64.8%.

Aggregate monthly hours worked increased 8.2 million hours (0.5%) to 1 ,607.6 million hours.

AUDUSD M5: 72 pips price movement by AUD - Employment Change news event





