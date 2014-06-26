Europe Stocks rose after Asia report

Today most European stocks rose after report from Asia. Dollar fell on speculation weakness in the U.S. economy and it means that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates lower for longer.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1 percent by 8:16 a.m. in London. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index traded near a six-year high while futures on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index little changed. New Zealand’s currency and the South Korean won rose at least 0.4 percent. Gold slipped 0.2 percent as copper climbed 0.4 percent, near the highest price this month.

Today most European stocks rose after report from Asia. Dollar fell on speculation weakness in the U.S. economy and it means that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates lower for longer.



The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1 percent by 8:16 a.m. in London. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index traded near a six-year high while futures on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index little changed. New Zealand’s currency and the South Korean won rose at least 0.4 percent. Gold slipped 0.2 percent as copper climbed 0.4 percent, near the highest price this month.Yesterday's reports showed the U.S. economy shrank the most in five years last quarter it's necessary to support any recovery with accommodative monetary policy.