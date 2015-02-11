WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, February 01 - 08 for Neural Networks in Trading: Do NN need “compound” features, and How do I normalize data for stock prediction?

"A neural network is essentially a system of programs and data structures that approximates the operation of the human brain. A neural network consists of a large number of processors operating in parallel, each with its own sphere of knowledge and access to its own databank."

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Do Neural Networks need “compound” features?

"Cross Validated is a question and answer site for people interested in statistics, machine learning, data analysis, data mining, and data visualization. It's 100% free, no registration required."

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How do I normalize quantitative data, such as Open, High, Low, Close, Volume, Adj Volume, of NSE stock market for stock prediction using artificial neural network?

Q&A on Quora

"Some have tried not using price data at all, and instead using indicators based on that data. For example, you could have an input that switches between 0, 0.5, and 1.0 depending on whether the market's close is below, within, or above its Bollinger band. Oscillators with a fixed range are also popular for ANN inputs precisely because they are so easy to normalize.



Also, remember that you have to do something with the ANN output, which is just as difficult as figuring out what the ANN inputs should be. What sort of training algorithm are you going to use? If you have the output correspond to predicted price movements, then you still need to develop a trading strategy based on that. If you have the ANN's output actually be a trading signal, you also need to figure out how you're going to train it.".



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TRADERS’ TIPS

"For this month’s Traders’ Tips, the focus is Dave Cline’s article in this issue, “Candlesticks, Condensed.” Here, we present the February 2015 Traders’ Tips code with possible implementations in various software.".

