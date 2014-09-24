NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Flat

NZDUSD Technical Strategy: Flat

Support: 0.8067, 0.7998, 0.7887

Resistance:0.8187, 0.8255, 0.8366

The New Zealand Dollar continues ranging around the 0.81 figure against its US namesake. Near-term resistance is at 0.8187, which is the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement and a falling trend line, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 23.6% level at 0.8255. Alternatively, a reversal below the 14.6% Fib expansion at 0.8067 opens the door for a test of the 23.6% threshold at 0.7998.Positioning is inconclusive for the time being. Entering long seems premature absent confirmation on a break of trend line resistance. On the other hand, a short trade is unattractive from a risk/reward perspective with prices sitting too close to support. We see the flat on this pair.