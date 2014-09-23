WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 14 - 21 for High Frequency Trading Review

High-frequency trading firm to pay $16M penalty. A New York-based high-frequency trading firm was hit with a record $16 million settlement penalty for violating a federal rule that requires all broker-dealers to maintain minimum levels of net liquid assets or net capital.

Everything You Need To Know About High Frequency Trading. Have questions about high frequency trading? Don’t understand the implications and effects? Ever wanted to ask the experts? Now is the time!

High-Frequency Trading: An Innovative Solution to Address Key Issues. The effect of HFT on volume, price efficiency and liquidity. The problems and risks seen by various stakeholders from their vantage points.

Tax benefits to help FPIs adopt algo-trading in big way. As a liberal tax regime kicks in for overseas investors from next fiscal, the FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) are expected to expand their activities in Indian markets by using the high-frequency trading technology, experts say.

Here’s how BlackRock would change stock-market trading. The issue over whether stock-market trading is rigged or broken has dominated the headlines since the publication of Michael Lewis’s book on high-frequency trading. Fund giant BlackRock has sent its wish list on stock-market reform to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Another sign it’s been a tough year for high-frequency trading. High-frequency trading uses complex algorithms to buy and sells shares in milliseconds.

How The Retail Investor Profits From High Frequency Trading. Tutorial from investopedia.

High-frequency trading firm fined.



Regulatory regimes too dated to stop high frequency trading monster. If you thought the risk of another “flash crash” had somehow receded, think again.

PDQ Enterprises to Present at 20th Annual Alpha Hedge West Conference. The conference is being held September 21 – 23 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco.



Smart Regulation Crucial for Growth of High-frequency Trading in Singapore, says Expert Edgar Perez. Wall Street's biggest high-frequency trading spokespeople are taking more fire lately from proactive regulators seeking to eliminate "abuses" in the controversial HFT markets. For instance, one HFT group that executes stock orders on high-speed platforms is trying to enlist experienced Washington players to defend its practices in the corridors of power.

Automation has substantially reduced the cost of trading, but it has also had profound effects on the structure of financial markets, and has raised questions about its facilitation of allegedly abusive practices.